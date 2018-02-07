Phoenix Open streaker released from jail after five days, fired from day job

Last week, you're at the Waste Management Phoenix Open rolling around in the grass in the sand without your pants on. This week, you're released from jail and fired from your day job.

Life comes at you fast.

Adam Stalmach is the name of the 24-year old who streaked on the famous par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale last week during a Wednesday practice round. Here's AZFamily.com with an update on what his next week was like.

Stalmach was arrested after the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 31. He spent five days in jail and now faces $1,500 in fines. He was released early Monday morning. "It sucked. Jail is not fun. It's not a good idea," Stalmach described. Stalmach explained that he drank at least eight drinks in an hour, a combination of beer and wine. That was before he stripped down to his now grass-stained socks, and ran across the golf course, putting himself on full display in front of thousands of people. "The alcohol helped. I definitely wouldn't have done it if I was sober," he said.

I cannot believe the alcohol helped. I never would have guessed that. Stalmach said it was worth it, but that he wouldn't do it again. He also lost his restaurant job because of the streaking and subsequent jail time.

Not everybody was fired up with how the crowds at No. 16 acted all week. Obviously the streaking incident was a microcosm of all the debauchery, but Rickie Fowler (of all people) wasn't pleased with how far fans were willing to go with what they said.

"There was actually some rowdy fans this morning on 16," Fowler said last Thursday. "And I may be somewhat of a fan favorite, but they weren't holding back. I was a little disappointed in some of the stuff that was said, and I don't want much negativity. The normal boos for missing a green, that's fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun. Support the guys out playing and, no, it will be good."