U.S. Open 2026: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, headline nine players with the most at stake

The 2026 U.S. Open will present players with one of the most unique tests in golf in the form of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this week. It is one of the most challenging courses in the world, as evidenced by the fact that over the course of five previous U.S. Opens staged at Shinnecock, just three men have broken par over the course of the tournament.

That is the challenge that awaits the 156-man field this week, and whoever emerges from a four-day battle victorious will have more than earned the title of U.S. Open champion. Every player comes into a major championship week understanding that the stakes are high. A win can be life changing, as last year's surprise winner J.J. Spaun can attest. For those without a major title, winning a first at Shinnecock would carry tremendous weight. For those who already have major trophies on their mantle, adding one at this famed venue would go a long way to pushing them into another tier in terms of legacy.

There is no shortage of pressure facing the players this week at Shinnecock Hills, but some have more at stake than the rest. Here we'll dive into nine players with the most on the line this week at Shinnecock Hills. Some are chasing all-time history, others trying to begin a rise to superstardom, but all will know that this particular week can help define their careers.

2026 U.S. Open field: Ranking top players from 1-26 at Shinnecock Hills; where do the stars fall? Patrick McDonald

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler will hope to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods as players to complete the career grand slam in their first opportunity to do so. He'll be keenly aware of how the pressure only builds the longer it takes given what we saw Rory McIlroy deal with for years at the Masters -- and even his friend Jordan Spieth's ongoing wait at the PGA. The problem for Scheffler coming into this U.S. Open is it's the most vulnerable he's seemed on the course in years. He's insisted his game isn't far off from the dominant display we've grown accustomed to, but as months drag on without a win, we've seen cracks in the facade on the course. His frustration has been apparent, and the once unflappable Scheffler has been visibly on tilt numerous times this year -- with his rant at caddie Ted Scott at the Memorial standing out. Scheffler is already putting tremendous internal pressure on himself to dig out of this rut, and now he gets to add the career grand slam pursuit to that baggage. How he handles that will be a story coming out of Shinnecock no matter the result.

2. Cameron Young

I had Young high up on my list at Aronimink and he moves up even further at Shinnecock Hills for the same reason. We tend to think of major championship windows as being years-long, when in reality they tend to be fleeting for the vast majority of players -- opening and closing much faster than anyone wants to admit. Young's form has already dipped in recent weeks from his red-hot spring that saw him capture The Players and Cadillac titles and contend at the Masters. As much as we may want to believe he has a long runway to pile up major titles, history tells us that it is vital to capitalize on these special seasons with major hardware. Young has two more opportunities to do so, and the prevailing belief is the U.S. Open is a better fit for his game than the Open.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

Two missed cuts to start the 2026 major season has alarm bells ringing for DeChambeau, dropping him to ninth in the pre-tournament odds after spending the past few years locked in the top four. The good news is he's a two-time U.S. Open champion and can try and lean on that success at golf's toughest test to manufacture some confidence coming into this week. The bad news is he's playing at Shinnecock Hills, where his biggest flaws are the most important elements to success.

There is no hiding from the wind at Shinnecock, and DeChambeau has struggled mightily in windy conditions for most of his career -- and especially in recent years. DeChambeau wants certainty and clarity before hitting a shot, and the wind refuses to provide that. It picks up, lays down and swirls, making it impossible to accurately predict how it will impact the ball every time. That drives DeChambeau mad, and when coupled with his own challenges with distance control in normal conditions, it can lead him to spiral quickly. To win this week and capture a third U.S. Open, we'll need to see an evolution from DeChambeau. That seems unlikely, but if it does occur, it would thrust him back into the conversation at the top of the sport that he's rapidly fallen out of.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood is rounding into form as the summer approaches and the buzz is building once again around the Englishman's pursuit of his first major title. Fleetwood has six top 10 finishes this season, but has yet to back up his Tour Championship win with a second PGA Tour title. In his last four starts he's got two top 5s and a T11, shaking off a rough April to arrive at Shinnecock Hills with something at least approaching his A-game. The question, as its always been, is whether he can do enough on a major weekend to actually hoist the trophy on Sunday. Fleetwood is at the point that top 10s in majors, while being nice, profitable ventures, are meaningless in terms of his legacy. No one will care how many yellow boxes he fills out on his Wikipedia major chart if there isn't a green square there one day.

5. Xander Schauffele

The best U.S. Open player without a U.S. Open trophy is Xander Schauffele. Yes, that includes Scottie Scheffler. This will be Schauffele's 10th time playing in the national open and he has never finished worse than T14, with seven top 10s in nine starts. That is genuinely an insane level of consistency at a championship that demands excellence and is set up to punish mistakes severely. A win at Shinnecock Hills would put Schauffele a Masters away from the career grand slam and stamp him as one of the best players of this generation. Few players have been more consistently good at majors than Schauffele over the past decade with 19 top 10s in 36 starts, and if he can add a couple more major trophies to his shelf, we'll start having some very interesting conversations about his place in the game's history.

6. Wyndham Clark

I talked about windows earlier with Young, and Clark knows that better than most. He rode a hot streak to his U.S. Open title at LAGC and is suddenly on another wave of fantastic play right now. Clark's talent has never been in question, but he's far too volatile a player to be considered one of the game's elite consistently. However, that volatility can play to his advantage because he is capable of getting unbelievably hot. If he can maintain his current form -- especially on the greens -- he could absolutely become a two-time U.S. Open champion and completely change the conversation surrounding his career.

7. Jon Rahm

His performance at Aronimink was spectacular, but not quite enough to get a win. It was a reminder, maybe most importantly to himself, that he can handle a stiff major test and produce some of his best golf. That'll be needed this week, and while a runner-up at the PGA takes away some of the pressure to prove he still can perform at that level, Rahm is a player whose talent deserves more than two major titles. Until he puts a third trophy on his mantle fans (and Rahm himself) will feel he's not living up to his full potential as one of this generation's best.

8. Joaquin Niemann

Niemann recently won another LIV Golf event in Korea. What does that mean? Mostly that he got another fat winner's check before the gravy train runs out. We've talked a lot about LIV Golf's other stars and what the future holds for them, but Niemann has not been top of mind for many despite being one of the best talents on that tour. That's largely because we've never seen him be a real factor in a major championship. There would be no better time than right now for Niemann to figure out how to bring his best to the biggest events, because he needs to prove his game travels with so much uncertainty about LIV Golf's future.

9. Jackson Koivun

Koivun is a generational talent and this will be his introduction to many golf fans on the major stage. Last year he got his first taste of U.S. Open golf at Oakmont -- with considerably less buzz around him -- and now gets to apply those lessons at Shinnecock Hills, with the hopes of affirming all of the hype surrounding his impending leap to the PGA Tour. Success for Koivun isn't going to be defined by a win, but would instead be a made cut and low amateur honors -- which would be no small feat given the strength of the amateur field this week. While the stakes aren't as high as Scottie Scheffler, Koivun certainly will feel pressure to perform this week and affirm his place as the next young American star in golf.