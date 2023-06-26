d7f00897-d8b5-41af-9b93-397a376180e0-original.jpg

No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Head coach: Kevin Mawae | Record: 0-0, first season

2022 record: 13-0 | National ranking: No. 13

Last five years: 46-19 | State championships: (5) 1994, 2002, 2007, 2021, 2022

Players to watch

DB — Kaleb Beasley

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Tennessee | Class: Senior (2024)

OL — Chauncey Gooden

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 320

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

QB — Jackson Kilburg

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

LB — Edwin Spillman

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

LB — Kris Thompson

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)


Key dates

Aug. 18 — vs. ...

