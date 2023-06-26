No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
Head coach: Kevin Mawae | Record: 0-0, first season
2022 record: 13-0 | National ranking: No. 13
Last five years: 46-19 | State championships: (5) 1994, 2002, 2007, 2021, 2022
Players to watch
DB — Kaleb Beasley
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed to Tennessee | Class: Senior (2024)
OL — Chauncey Gooden
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 320
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
QB — Jackson Kilburg
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
LB — Edwin Spillman
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
LB — Kris Thompson
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. 18 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com