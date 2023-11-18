In a game highlighted by penalties, turnovers, botched punts and tough defense (or bad offense), No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) survived a grinder against St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) to win 17-14 and cap an unbeaten regular season.

IMG Academy (9-0), which appears unlikely to participate in a postseason contest of any kind, enhanced a resume that includes victories over No. 9 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), Ben Davis (Indianapolis), Glenville (Cleveland) and Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.).

If Friday night was the end of the line for the 2023 Ascenders, they will finish unbeaten for the first time since 2020 when they were crowned MaxPreps National Champions.

The victory also gave IMG Academy a 3-2 edge head-to-head against St. ...

