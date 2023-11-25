After being dominated in the regular-season meeting, No. 5 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) flipped the script with a 35-7 win over No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) on Friday in California's Southern Section Division 1 final.

Then-No. 1 Mater Dei suffered its first shutout loss in over decade against Bosco a little over a month ago.

But the loser of the regular-season meeting between rivals has come back to avenge the loss in five straight seasons. Mater Dei was the last team to sweep the season series in 2017.

BRACKET: Southern Section Division 1

On Friday, a different-looking Mater Dei team used two interception returns for scores, a first-half scoring drive and several big plays at critical moments in the second half to punch their ticket to the CIF Open Division final against Serra (San Mateo) on Dec. ...

