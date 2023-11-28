Mater Dei (Calif.) reclaimed the top spot in this week's Top 25 media composite high school football rankings. The Monarchs avenged their only loss of the season on Friday, beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 35-7 in the Southern Section Division 1 final.

Mater Dei has an overall ranking of 1.8 while Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) sits closely behind with a 2.1 rating. Among the six national media outlets in the Top 25 composite, CalPreps, Blue Star Media and High School Football America all rank the Santa Ana squad as the No. 1 team overall.



Bishop Gorman holds the top position in both the MaxPreps Top 25 and USA Today rankings. ...

