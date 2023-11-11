Class of 2026 standout quarterback Julian Lewis put on a clinic in No. 17 Carrollton's (Ga.) 54-14 win over Harrison (Kennesaw) in the first round of the AAAAAAA playoffs. He went into halftime completing 12 of 14 passes for 377 yards and six scores. The top-rated recruit in the Class of 2026 barely played in the second half and finished with 435 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns.

The Trojans will face Valdosta in the second round next Friday. They beat Archer (Lawrenceville) 41-16.

The MaxPreps Game of the Week was in the same playoff bracket as No. 11 Colquitt County (Moultrie) improved to 11-0 with a dominant 51-25 win over Parkview (Lilburn). ...

