The game of the week was in the Ohio Division II state championship as No. 12 Massillon beat No. 25 Archbishop Hoban (Akron) 7-2 in a defensive battle on Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It was the first state title for the Tigers since the OHSAA adopted a playoff format before the 1972 season. They finished as the state runner-up in 1980, 1982, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This was the third time these two squared off in the state championship. Hoban won 42-28 in 2018 and 35-6 in 2020. The lone touchdown came in the second quarter after a 6-yard TD run from Mylen Lenix. ...

