No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) closed out its season with a dominant 35-0 win over No. 19 Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division state championship at Saddleback College. It was the Monarchs fourth Open Division title since 2017. Senior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 18 of 23 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns as he closed out his legendary career 42-2. He became the first Mater Dei quarterback to win multiple state titles.

Mater Dei won its final six games after a 28-0 shutout loss at No. 5 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). They outscored their last six opponents 240-53. ...

