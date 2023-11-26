No. 5 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) got revenge in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship beating No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 35-7. The Braves won the regular season meeting, 28-0. The win for the Monarchs gave them their fourth CIF Southern Section Division 1 title since 2017. They will face No. 24 Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division state championship on Dec. 9.

Abduall Sanders started the scoring for the Monarchs with a 52-yard pick six in the first quarter. Jordon Davison extended the lead for Mater Dei with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 14-0. ...

