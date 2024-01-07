Jameson Taillon is set to face his original team when the Chicago Cubs right-hander takes the mound in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Cubs are seeking a series split after winning 1-0 in dramatic fashion on Saturday. Cody Bellinger narrowly scored from second base on Christopher Morel's one-out single in the ninth inning for Chicago's second walk-off victory this season.

The Cubs received another stellar outing from Shota Imanaga, who struck out seven batters over seven sharp innings. Imanaga's 0.84 ERA is the lowest in a pitcher's first nine career starts in major league history.

"We're fortunate to watch it," Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. "It's been so much fun to watch. Just his aptitude out there, his pitch-making ability, his stuff, his competitiveness, they've all been just a joy to watch."

Counsell is hoping for a similar outing from Taillon (3-1, 1.61 ERA), who won 29 games with the Pirates over four seasons from 2016-19.

The 32-year-old Taillon yielded seven runs (two earned) on seven hits over four innings in a 7-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Taillon has given up only seven extra-base hits in five starts this season, but four of them have been home runs.

Michael A. Taylor has one hit in 15 at-bats against Taillon, who is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA in two career starts against his former team.

Pittsburgh will turn to right-hander Mitch Keller (4-3, 3.93), who followed up his second career complete game with a strong outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Keller, 28, allowed eight hits over six scoreless innings in the 8-6 win over the Brewers. He struck out seven with zero walks.

Keller has worked five or more innings in 40 consecutive starts, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

Ian Happ is 9-for-22 (.409) with three homers against Keller, who is 4-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) versus Chicago.

The Cubs are monitoring the status of second baseman Nico Hoerner, who has missed the past five games due to left hamstring tightness.

"We're kind of coming in always hoping he just keeps getting better," Counsell said. "And I think he's made some improvements. We're just going on how he feels and how he's responding. And it truly is day-to-day."

Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back after being shut out by Imanaga and the Cubs on Saturday. Imanaga threw 68 of his 88 pitches for strikes.

"This guy's going to give hitting coaches nightmares because the fastball's not 94, 95, but it's effective," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "He moves the ball around. The split's real. It's strike to ball. The execution of it is really good."

Catcher Joey Bart had one of Pittsburgh's four hits on Saturday and drew praise from starting pitcher Bailey Falter for his work behind the plate.

Falter yielded three hits over 7 2/3 innings in the longest outing of his career.

"I think Joey called a phenomenal game," Falter said. "We just tried to attack these guys as much as possible, and Joey called a great game."

