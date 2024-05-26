MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Corey Seager homered twice and Nathaniel Lowe had two hits and two RBIs, helping the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday.

Josh Smith and Leody Tavares had two hits apiece for the World Series champions, who had lost six straight and 12 of 14 overall. The Rangers scored more than four runs for the first time since a 12-11 victory at Oakland on May 8.

Carlos Correa had two hits and an RBI for the Twins, who had won four in a row. Max Kepler had a run-scoring double.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo López (4-5) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in his third consecutive loss. His ERA increased to 5.25 on the season.

Rangers starter Gerson Garabito permitted one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut. The 28-year-old right-hander had 10 seasons, pitching in the Royals and Giants organizations and in independent leagues, before getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.

Jonathan Hernández, Jacob Latz (1-1) and José Leclerc limited the Twins to one hit over 5 1/3 innings. Latz and Leclerc combined to retire the final 13 Twins hitters.

The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third. López issued a two-out walk to Marcus Semien and Seager jumped on a 2-0 curveball for his 10th homer of the season.

They added two more in the fourth on Lowe’s RBI single and Jonah Heim’s run-scoring groundout.

Seager led off the fifth with another home run. Smith doubled and scored on Lowe's second RBI single of the day.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas is off Monday, and it has not named a starter for Tuesday, when it opens a two-game series at home against Arizona.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.15 ERA), who pitched seven scoreless innings at Washington in his last start, takes the mound on Monday against Kansas City for the opener of a four-game series.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB