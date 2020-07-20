Watch Now: Teams That Could Surprise In Shortened Season (1:25)

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is steadily approaching, and in a way, it almost seems surreal. There were certainly times when it felt like we weren't going to have a season due to the months-long COVID-19 shutdown. 

The season will go on, though, and now you'll find the CBS Sports baseball staff predictions below for the order of division finishes, postseason and the individual awards. 

Yes, there were some consensus picks for the 60-game sprint, though we submitted picks blindly. Everyone has the Yankees taking the AL East and actually we all have the exact same order in the division. Given how much things are mixed in the NL East and NL Central, I can safely say we all agree those are both four-team races that will be fun. It might seem boring to all pick the Dodgers to win the NL West, but it's hard to see a scenario where they don't win it. 

And on and on we go. There are some chalk picks and some "let's get crazy" picks. 

The biggest message here is this is all in good fun. We're gonna hit a lot and we're gonna miss a good number. It happens. The unpredictability for the most part is what makes baseball great.

Let's get to it!

American League East Predictions

1.
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
2.
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
3.
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
4.
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
5.
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
American League Central Predictions

1.
Twins
Twins
Indians
Twins
Twins
Twins
2.
White Sox
Indians
Twins
Indians
Indians
White Sox
3.
Indians
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
Indians
4.
Royals
Royals
Royals
Royals
Royals
Royals
5.
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
American League West Predictions

1.
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
Athletics
Athletics
2.
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
Angels
Astros
3.
Angels
Angels
Rangers
Angels
Astros
Angels
4.
Rangers
Rangers
Angels
Rangers
Rangers
Rangers
5.
Mariners
Mariners
Mariners
Mariners
Mariners
Mariners
National League East Predictions

1.
Braves
Braves
Braves
Phillies
Braves
Braves
2.
Mets
Nationals
Mets
Nationals
Phillies
Phillies
3.
Nationals
Phillies
Nationals
Braves
Mets
Mets
4.
Phillies
Mets
Phillies
Mets
Nationals
Nationals
5.
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
National League Central

1.
Reds
Reds
Cubs
Reds
Cubs
Reds
2.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Reds
Cubs
3.
Cubs
Cubs
Reds
Cubs
Cardinals
Brewers
4.
Brewers
Brewers
Brewers
Brewers
Brewers
Cardinals
5.
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
National League West Predictions

1.
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
2.
Padres
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Padres
Padres
3.
Diamondbacks
Padres
Padres
Padres
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
4.
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
Giants
Rockies
5.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Rockies
Giants
Playoff Picks

AL WC winner
Rays
Indians
Twins
Athletics
Angels
Rays
AL WC loser
White Sox
Athletics
Athletics
Indians
Rays
White Sox
NL WC winner
Mets
Diamondbacks
Mets
Nationals
Padres
Padres
NL WC loser
Padres
Nationals
Diamondbacks
Cardinals
Reds
Phillies
AL pennant
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Athletics
Yankees
NL pennant
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Reds
Braves
Dodgers
World Series champ
Yankees
Dodgers
Dodgers
Yankees
Athletics
Dodgers
Award
AL MVPAaron JudgeAlex BregmanShohei OhtaniAaron JudgeMike TroutGleyber Torres
AL Cy YoungGerrit ColeGerrit ColeGerrit ColeLucas GiolitoTyler GlasnowCharlie Morton
AL Rookie of the YearLuis RobertLuis RobertLuis RobertJarred KelenicJo AdellLuis Robert
AL Manager of the YearAaron BooneDusty BakerTerry FranconaAaron BooneJoe MaddonRick Renteria
AL Comeback Player of the YearCorey KluberGiancarlo StantonGiancarlo StantonKhris DavisShohei OhtaniLance McCullers
NL MVPRonald AcunaRonald AcunaJeff McNeilEugenio SuarezFernando TatisBryce Harper
NL Cy YoungWalker BuehlerWalker BuehlerZac GallenAaron NolaJacob deGromWalker Buehler
NL Rookie of the YearGavin LuxShogo AkiyamaShogo AkiyamaKwang-hyun KimGavin LuxShogo Akiyama
NL Manager of the YearDavid BellDavid BellTorey LovulloDavid BellJayce TinglerDavid Bell
NL Comeback Player of the YearYoenis CespedesEdwin DiazYoenis CespedesEdwin DiazAndrew McCutchenGarrett Richards