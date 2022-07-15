The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. in Dodger Stadium, which is hosting the event). There's plenty of star power. We had already seen plenty of reports leading up to the official announcement, but the bracket was revealed Thursday night.

The sluggers are seeded based upon their number of home runs as of the unveiling of the bracket.

2022 MLB Home Run Derby seeds

1. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

8. Albert Pujols, Cardinals

4. Juan Soto, Nationals

5. José Ramírez, Guardians

3. Corey Seager, Rangers

6. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

2. Pete Alonso, Mets

7. Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves

And here's a bit to know about each participant (all stats as of the time of the official announcement):

No. 1 seed : Schwarber is the NL home run leader with 28 and trails only Aaron Judge (30) for the MLB lead. He hit 32 in only 113 games last season and 38 in 2019. He has 181 home runs in 751 career games, a 162-game average of 39. This will be Schwarber's second time in the Derby, and perhaps he views it as unfinished business. He was the runner-up to now-teammate Bryce Harper in 2018. He hit 16 in the first round, 21 in the second and 18 in the finals.

