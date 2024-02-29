The Cactus League and the Grapefruit League both have packed schedules on Thursday as MLB Spring Training rolls on. There are 16 games on the MLB Spring Training schedule today and Braves fireballer Spencer Strider will headline the MLB pitching matchups. Strider led the league with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts last season and he already struck out four over two scoreless innings in his 2024 MLB Spring Training debut.

Strider allowed one hit and issued one walk in that outing and now he'll target a Rays squad that won 99 games last season. So which side should you be backing for Braves vs. Rays and what other 2024 MLB Spring Training odds should you be targeting? Before making any MLB Spring Training picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert who has been profitable in multiple sports, including returning nearly 14 units on his college football picks in 2023. He's also a host and contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show, "The Early Edge" as well as football and golf programming.

Now Cohen has studied each Thursday MLB Spring Training game and locked in his projected scores. You can see all of his MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB Spring Training picks for Thursday

One of Cohen's top 2024 MLB Spring Training picks for Thursday: He's recommending a fade of Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. Since winning the World Series in 2019, Washington has been under .500 every season and has lost at least 90 games in each of the last three years.

They're 3-2 so far this MLB preseason but Corbin took a loss in his first outing against the Astros on Feb. 24, surrendering three hits and two runs over 1 2/3 innings. Now he'll take on a Cardinals squad that has only been beaten once so far during spring training.

"Here's a trend to remember for the regular season -- the more you fade Washington's Patrick Corbin, the better your betting account is likely to fare. Corbin was already lit up in his first spring action and once again appears headed for another poor season on a bad Nationals team. St. Louis' righties should feast in the opening innings of this contest," Cohen said. See more MLB Spring Training picks right here.

How to make Thursday MLB Spring Training picks

Cohen is also eager to watch one of the Grapefruit League contests with an intriguing pitching matchup. You can see who it is, and get all his MLB picks, at SportsLine.

So who wins every MLB game on Thursday, and which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the Spring Training score predictions from a proven handicapping expert, and find out.

2024 MLB Spring Training schedule for Thursday, Feb. 29

(all times Eastern)

Tigers vs. Red Sox 1:05 p.m. ET

Braves vs. Rays 1:05 p.m. ET

Nationals vs. Cardinals 1:05 p.m. ET

Pirates vs. Orioles 1:05 p.m. ET

Twins vs. Braves 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies vs. Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. ET

Brewers vs. Rangers 3:05 p.m. ET

Rockies vs. Cubs 3:05 p.m. ET

Royals vs. White Sox 3:05 p.m. ET

Padres vs. Athletics 3:05 p.m. ET

White Sox vs. Mariners 3:10 p.m. ET

Guardians vs. Angels 3:10 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Diamondbacks 3:10 p.m. ET

Mets vs. Astros 6:05 p.m. ET

Marlins vs. Yankees 6:35 p.m. ET

Dodgers vs. Reds 8:05 p.m. ET