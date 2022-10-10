The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement with rookie right-hander Spencer Strider on a six-year contract worth $75 million. The Braves will also hold a club option on an additional season of his that could make the deal a seven-year pact worth $92 million if they end up exercising that option.

Here's a full breakdown of Strider's extension on a year-by-year basis:

2023-2024 : $1 million

: $1 million 2025 : $5 million

: $5 million 2026 : $20 million

: $20 million 2027-2028 : $22 million

: $22 million 2029: $22 million ($6 million buyout)

Strider's guaranteed payout is the richest ever given to a pitcher with fewer than two years of big-league service time, according to MLB Trade Rumors' extension database.

Strider, a 23-year-old who was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, has emerged as one of the top young starters in the game this season. In 31 appearances (20 of them starts) he compiled a 2.67 ERA (153 ERA+) and a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 3.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Strider joins a long list of Braves who have signed long-term extensions early in their careers during Alex Anthopoulos' tenure as Atlanta's general manager. That group includes Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II. The Braves also extended veteran first baseman Matt Olson earlier this year after obtaining him in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics.

It's worth noting that Strider has been dealing with an oblique injury as of late that ended his regular season prematurely. He could make his return to the mound as part of the Braves' best-of-five Division Series versus the Philadelphia Phillies, but manager Brian Snitker said Monday the team is mulling over Strider's potential role. That series is slated to begin on Tuesday.