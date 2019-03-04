Bryce Harper's Phillies jersey sets sales record across all sports in first 24 hours

It's been a record-breaking couple of days for superstar slugger Bryce Harper. Harper set a Major League record when he landed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The club officially introduced its newest right fielder on Saturday at the Phillies spring training facility where fans got their first look at Harper in red pinstripes.

One day later, Harper set another record. His No. 3 Phillies jersey became the top-selling jersey of all-time for any player in any sport within 24 hours of launch, according to Fanatics. The previous best-selling jersey launch that Fanatics has seen was when LeBron James joined the Lakers this past summer.

Did you know @Bharper3407 @Phillies jersey is the #1 selling jersey of all-time in any sport for any player during the first 24 hours of a launch? https://t.co/UDksl7sidu — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 3, 2019

Fanatics told CBS Sports that in the 24 hours after the Harper to Phillies signing became official, sales of Phillies merchandise was up more than 5,000 percent vs. the same 24 hours of last year.

Harper is scheduled to make his Phillies spring training debut Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. The Phillies will open the regular season against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on March 28.

