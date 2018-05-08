Cubs' Yu Darvish placed on the DL; here's who is likely to replace him in the rotation

It's fair to write that Yu Darvish's still-nascent career with the Chicago Cubs has not been pleasant. After six starts, his ERA is 6.00 and he's allowed 31 hits, 16 walks, and six home runs in 30 innings -- unbecoming marks for anyone, but especially a pitcher signed for $126 million.

Alas, Darvish's seventh start will be delayed by a trip to the disabled list. On Monday, the Cubs placed him on the DL as he continues to recover from the parainfluenza virus:

The #Cubs today placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day DL (retroactive to May 4) with parainfluenza virus. pic.twitter.com/WXMmlwggTF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 7, 2018

Because Darvish's spot in the rotation was due up on Tuesday, the Cubs will need a stand-in right away. One potential option who isn't available is Mike Montgomery, the swingman who threw 44 pitches during Sunday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs won't announce a corresponding move until Tuesday, but they seemingly already tipped their hand, with all signs pointing to Jen-Ho Tseng as Darvish's replacement:

Jen-Ho Tseng was Iowa's scheduled starter tonight, but he was scratched. #Cubs — Bruce Miles (@BruceMiles2112) May 8, 2018

Tseng, who is already on the 40-man roster,. hasn't pitched too well this season, posting an 8.04 ERA across his first six starts. He did reach the majors last season, however, and is regarded as a potential back-end starter due to his feel for pitching.

As for Darvish, the time off should provide him with a chance to reset mentally. The Cubs sure hope that in a few months this break is viewed as one that helped him turn his season around.