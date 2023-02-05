The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a contract extension with veteran infielder Miguel Rojas, according to Juan C. Toribio of MLB.com and Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Rojas will still make $5 million this upcoming season, but $1.5 million of it has been converted into a signing bonus. He's now under contract through the 2024 season (for another $5 million), with the Dodgers holding a $5 million option on his services for the 2025 campaign.

Rojas, who will celebrate his 34th birthday later this month, was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins back in January. (The Marlins netted infield prospect Jacob Amaya in return.) In parts of nine big-league seasons, he's amassed a .260/.314/.358 slash line (85 OPS+) with 39 home runs and 46 stolen bases (on 64 attempts). Rojas, best known for his defensive prowess, has nevertheless tallied a career 12.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, though his 2022 season WAR was only 2.5.

There's enough time between now and Opening Day for plans to change, but the Dodgers have repeatedly said they envision Rojas entering the spring in a reserve capacity. Los Angeles is expected to head into the season with an infield that features Max Muncy at the hot corner, Gavin Lux at shortstop and Miguel Vargas at the keystone. That group may leave a lot to be desired, defensively, creating plenty of playing time opportunities for Rojas.

It should be noted that this is Rojas' second stint with the Dodgers' organization. This one seems certain to last longer than his first go around out west. He appeared in 85 games with Los Angeles' big-league club back in 2014 before being sent packing as part of a seven-player trade with the Marlins. That deal also included Dan Haren, Dee Strange-Gordon, Austin Barnes, Chris Hatcher, Andrew Heaney and Enrique Hernández.