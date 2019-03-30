Early reactions to how Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt and others are getting started with their new teams

Thursday served as Opening Day for most of Major League Baseball. Every team was in action, and every game but one started before 7 p.m. ET. As such, even an honest attempt at keeping up with everything going on was likely to miss something.

Earlier today, our Dayn Perry offered some reactions based on performances from Opening Day. Now, let's take a look at how some old faces fared in their new places. Note that there's a high rate of turnover across baseball, so we're just going to focus on notables -- meaning anyone who caught our eye for obvious reasons or just because they had a game that we found worth including. There's no sense taking this too seriously, folks.

To the performances, smallest of samples be damned.

Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Of all the team changes, you've probably heard the most about Harper's 0-for-4 performance. He struck out twice but did take a walk. Some in attendance even let him hear it a bit.

No biggie -- remember that Giancarlo Stanton heard boos in his first home game in New York and went on to homer 38 times with a 126 OPS+. Harper will be fine, obviously.

Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

The other big free-agent signing of the winter, Machado went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. His debut was overshadowed by that of Fernando Tatis Jr., who collected two hits himself. Machado and Tatis Jr. have the potential to be one of the best, most entertaining left sides of the infield in baseball from the jump. This was just the beginning.

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

Is it cheating to include what a player did in game No. 2 when most of the players here have only appeared once? Maybe, but look at the premise of this piece, dear reader: its a status check, not a serious deep dive. Anyway, we bring this up because Goldschmidt made amends for a strikeout hat trick on Thursday by homering against Freddy Peralta on Friday. Take a look:

WOW 😮



Goldschmidt's 1st HR as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/GI0dgapIPE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2019

Considering Goldschmidt has homered at least 30 times in three of the last four seasons, St. Louis fans should expect to see, oh, another 29-to-34 of those this year.

Robinson Cano, 2B, New York Mets

Few newcomers had a better opening game than Cano did. He homered in his first at-bat then later singled in the New York Mets' second run of the day -- in a game in which they won 2-0.

That's a heck of a first impression, @RobinsonCano. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/55EU17nHbl — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2019

Cano also made an outstanding defensive play to help keep the Washington Nationals off the board:

Cano: still so fresh, still so smooth.

Edwin Diaz, RP, New York Mets

Diaz had an understated debut when compared to his Seattle-to-New York trade partner Cano. Still, he recorded his first save of the year in almost boring fashion: retiring the Nationals in order to close the door on a victory.

The Mets hope to become accustomed to boring ninth innings.

Curtis Granderson, OF, Miami Marlins

Maybe you forgot that Granderson was with the Miami Marlins. He debuted on Friday, and homered for the first time this season and the 333rd time in his career. Age is very much working against Granderson doing something wild -- like hitting 25-plus homers for the second time in the last three seasons -- but it's cool to see him provide a highlight in the early going.

Tim Beckham, SS, Seattle Mariners



If it's cheating to include Goldschmidt's second game, then it's definitely cheating to talk about a couple members of the Seattle Mariners. Oh well. Life is like that sometimes. Beckham gets top billing given how wonderfully he's hit in the M's first three games: seven hits in 12 at-bats, with three home runs and a double. Outside of last season, he's been a solid enough bench-slash-platoon infielder for the past several seasons, so Seattle should continue to get some kind of contribution from him heading forward -- even if it won't quite be to this degree.

Domingo Santana, OF Seattle Mariners

Santana has been nearly as hot as Beckham has been -- he's 5-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs, and nine runs batted in. That includes a pair of four-RBI games. Santana doesn't offer much with the glove and he had a dreadful 2018, but his eye and raw power will give him a chance to author a bounceback year and entrench himself in Seattle. He's off to a good start.