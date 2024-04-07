Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo has suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and has been placed on the IL, the team announced Sunday morning. Perdomo will undergo surgery to repair the injury and is expected to miss at least the next month as he recovers, The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports.

Perdomo, 24, is batting .250/.333/.292 through the first seven games of the 2024 season. For his MLB career, he has an OPS+ of 78 across parts of four seasons. Last season, Perdomo according to Statcast graded out as a high-value fielder at the shortstop position.

He seemingly injured himself rounding first base in extra innings against the Yankees on Wednesday, then sat out Friday and Saturday's games.

"He rounded the base, he's not sure what happened," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Wednesday. "He just felt a lot of discomfort in his knee.

Kevin Newman has been recalled from Triple-A to take Perdomo's roster spot, but Piecoro reports that Blaze Alexander should get the majority of shortstop reps in Perdomo's absence. Alexander, a former 11th-rounder, is off to a solid start in limited duty for Arizona this season. Jordan Lawlar, the team's top shortstop prospect, is on the IL in the minors after tearing a ligament in his thumb fielding a ground ball and is expected to be out several months.

The D-backs, reigning National League champs, are off to a 4-5 start this season. Outfielder Alek Thomas (hamstring), closer Paul Sewald (oblique) and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) are also on the IL. Arizona concludes the series with the Braves on Sunday.