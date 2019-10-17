MLB playoffs: Astros manager says he'll pull players off the field if Yankees fans throw debris again

NEW YORK -- During their ALCS Game 3 win, several Houston Astros players said fans at Yankee Stadium threw debris on the field throughout the night. Outfielder Josh Reddick said bottles and balls were among the items thrown.

Here are Reddick's comments:

"I think I saw probably seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, two baseballs got thrown from center to left," Reddick told NY Post after the win. "It's frustrating to see as a player in the outfield. I saw water bottles and, like, two baseballs. There were two souvenir baseballs thrown in center and left field. I got all the water bottles in right. "So it's scary. I don't think a lot of people realize how dangerous that can really be. You throw a baseball hard enough and it hits somebody in the head and we're not looking, it could do some damage to you as a player. So, it's definitely disrespectful, but at the same time, very unsafe."

Throwing stuff on the field is dangerous, and prior to Game 4 on Thursday, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he would pull his players off the field if anything is thrown their way again.

"There's no place for that. Both teams will agree," Hinch said. "And it's really hard to stop fans from doing that. But it's also very dangerous. MLB is aware. We're aware. I will pull the team off the field if we get in that situation again where bottles are being thrown and balls are being thrown and it becomes unruly."

Fans caught throwing anything on the field -- including baseballs after the opposing team hits a home run -- are ejected from the ballpark regardless of venue. It is a universal rule. Throw something on the field and you're gone. For the most part, fans are at the park to have fun. There are always a few bad apples though, and getting ejected sometimes isn't enough of a deterrent.

"There's other ways to support your home team, and this place does as good a job as anybody to trying to police that while also trying to create an environment that's all pro Yankees," Hinch added. "It would be a very ugly scene for baseball, a very ugly seen for the Yankees, if one of our guys was hit by something from the upper deck. Something tragic could happen and nobody wants that."