MLB Power Rankings: All-Star festivities kick off in D.C., home of the most disappointing team in baseball

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- [Stream of consciousness from Matt Snyder in Nationals Park]

OK, so I need to sit down here and get plugged in at my press box seat. The first order of business here is to start working through power rankings for tomorrow morning. I need an intro topic.

[Glances up at the field]

Man, the Nationals are horrible right now and easily the biggest disappointment in baseball this season.

Aha! I have a topic.

For real, the thought just came instantly as I looked up at this ballpark in person for the first time. Imagine heading into the season that the Nationals would be hosting this Home Run Derby and All-Star Game in front of their home fans at .500 and 5 1/2 games out of first place.

We can't say something like "everything that could possibly go wrong has gone wrong," because we've seen things like Max Scherzer and Sean Doolittle be outstanding, the Jeremy Hellickson move looking pretty good, Juan Soto has come up and been amazing and Anthony Rendon is still good.

Outside that, though, the pickings are slim.

The situation at catcher is atrocious. Matt Wieters is now well below average and they don't have an acceptable backup. Well, they do with Wieters, actually, but he's the starter.

Ryan Zimmerman hasn't been able to stay healthy, but the best bet on last season was that it was a one-year renaissance anyway.

Daniel Murphy looks like a shell of his former self.

Michael Taylor is hovering around an 80 OPS+ while Trea Turner is hovering around 100 (league average).

Bryce Harper has been a one-dimensional hitter. Home run or bust is not what great players are supposed to be.

Stephen Strasburg is apparently always going to be injury prone. Tanner Roark is just bad. Newly-acquired Kelvin Herrera has been torched so far.

Put it this way: Mark Reynolds and Matt Adams have been among their best performers, even if in limited time.

Things could always turn. Hey, the most disappointing team in the first half last year was the Cubs and they were two games under .500. They ended up winning the division without having to sweat in the last 10 or so days. The Nationals have enough talent to see it all come together. They've played in stretches this season that suggest it's possible. We've seen them get really hot with this nucleus before. It's definitely possible to envision this ending up with a World Series title, even.

But.

Man, it sure looks broken, doesn't it? The All-Star break is later than usual in the schedule, too. The Nats have played 96 games, leaving them only 66 to not only get right, but run down two pretty darn good baseball teams.