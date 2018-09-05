MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers rout Cubs; Red Sox take series from Braves
Labor Day Weekend is over and there's a full slate of MLB action Tuesday. Here's the roundup on all the excitement from tonight's 15 night games.
Tuesday's baseball scores
- Cardinals 11, Nationals 8 (box score)
- Pirates 7, Reds 3 (box score)
- Rays 4, Blue Jays 0 (box score)
- Phillies 9, Marlins 4 (box score)
- Indians 9, Royals 3 (box score)
- Red Sox 5, Braves,1 (box score)
- Rangers 4, Angels 2 (box score)
- Astros 5, Twins 2 (box score)
- Tigers 8, White Sox 3 (box score)
- Brewers 11, Cubs 1 (box score)
- Rockies 6, Giants 2 (box score)
- Padres at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Mets at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Brewers boat-race Cubs, take series
On Monday, the Brewers won in dramatic fashion, defeating the Cubs, 4-3. Tuesday's game was decidedly more lopsided, albeit still in Milwaukee's favor.
The Brewers received a strong outing from veteran southpaw Wade Miley, who limited the Cubs to three hits and a run across six innings. He also fanned five batters. Offensively, Milwaukee saw every starter either score a run or drive someone in except for Miley. That'll do. Of course, they also benefited from a poor Cubs defensive showing:
The Brewers are now four losses back of the Cubs in the Central. They'll go for the sweep Wednesday.
Red Sox take series from Braves
Theoretically, the Red Sox could meet the Braves in the World Series. If that does happen, the Red Sox will look back at their series with the Braves as a reason for optimism.
On Tuesday, the Red Sox claimed a series win over Atlanta with a 5-1 win. Boston received four scoreless innings from its bullpen after starter Rick Porcello threw five one-run frames. Steve Pearce drove in three, while Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez added an RBI apiece.
The Red Sox are now 96-44, putting them on pace to win 111 games.
Sano avoids serious injury
Miguel Sano of the Twins seemed to have lucked out after a scary slide Tuesday versus the Astros. Read the full story here.
Mariners fight among selves
The Mariners had a pregame altercation in their clubhouse. Read the full story here.
Quick hits
- Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might miss the upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies because of concerns over his irregular heartbeat.
- Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ryan Howard officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 13 seasons in a letter posted to The Player's Tribune.
- Cincinnati Reds' Keury Mella is done for the season with an oblique strain. The Reds added right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle, catcher Tim Federowicz and outfielder Gabriel Guerrero to complete the expansion of their roster.
