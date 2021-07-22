The New York Yankees on Wednesday night prevailed in extras over the Philadelphia Phillies (NYY 6, PHI 5) and in doing so won their fourth straight and moved to six games above .500 for the first time since June 2.

The Yanks won it on a 10th inning walk-off pinch-hit RBI single from Ryan LaMarre:

That made for the Yankees' seventh walk-off win of the season, which means they now trail just the A's (eight) and Rockies (10) in that particular category. The Yankees led 5-2 going into the eighth, but the Phillies were able to score three off reliever Zach Britton to tie it. That set up LaMarre's heroics, as he plated the automatic runner -- catcher Gary Sanchez -- with one out. For the Yankees, Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres each homered, and relievers not named Britton combined for 4 2/3 scoreless in relief of Asher Wojciechowski, who was making his first start as a Yankee. Wojciechowski, allowed two runs on three hits in four innings, became the 10th starting pitcher for the Yankees this season. The win means the Yankees are now 4-1 since losing slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and third baseman Gio Urshela to the COVID-19 list. They've also won nine of their last 12.

For the Yankees, the win completes a two-game interleague "sweep" -- the quotes are necessary when talking about a sweep of a two-game series -- and leads into a vital stretch of schedule. Starting Thursday, the Yankees will play a four-game road series against the first-place Red Sox, and after an off day on Monday, they'll play a three-game road set against the second-place Rays. How they fare in that stretch could inform what GM Brian Cashman does prior to the July 30 trade deadline.

On the other side of things, the loss drops the Phillies back to .500 at 47-47. They now trail the Mets in the NL East by 3.5 games. Also concerning is that outfielder Bryce Harper, Philly's most productive hitter this season, may have ankle concerns:

The Phillies begin an eight-game homestand on Thursday.