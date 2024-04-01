The Chicago White Sox have re-signed right-hander Mike Clevinger to a one-year contract, reports the New York Post. Financial terms are unknown and the contract is pending a physical. The team has not announced the agreement.

Clevinger, 33, spent last season with the White Sox and was solid, throwing 131 1/3 innings with a 3.77 ERA around a biceps issue. Free agency was unkind even to quality starters this offseason, so while it appeared Clevinger put himself in position for a multi-year deal, he winds up taking a one-year contract after Opening Day. He did not rank among our top 50 free agents.

The ChiSox are early in a deep rebuild and erstwhile ace Dylan Cease was traded away in spring training. Once he's up to speed, Clevinger will join starter-turned-reliever Garrett Crochet in a rotation that also includes Mike Soroka and journeymen Chris Flexen and Erick Fedde. Clevinger, Flexen, and Soroka will all be free agents after the season and are thus trade bait.

With the 9-0 loss in Monday's game to the powerhouse Atlanta Braves (Gametracker), Chicago has started the season 0-4 and scored a total of eight runs. The White Sox went 61-101 in 2023.