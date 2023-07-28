The New York Yankees designated outfielder Willie Calhoun for assignment Friday, clearing the path for a potential trade ahead of Major League Baseball's deadline (Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET).

Calhoun, 28, has been on the injured list because of a strained left quad since June 22. The Yankees sent him out on a rehab assignment on July 20. Rehab assignments for position players can last up to 20 days, meaning the Yankees could have allowed Calhoun to continue to play for a minor-league affiliate until beyond the deadline if they had desired. Add in how Calhoun is out of minor-league options, meaning that he cannot be demoted from the big-league club without first clearing waivers, and all signs point toward the Yankees finding him a new home over the coming days.

Calhoun had appeared in 44 games with the Yankees before suffering the injury. He'd hit .239/.309/.403 (96 OPS+) with five home runs and 16 RBI over the course of 149 plate appearances. Calhoun had batted .256/.324/.432 against right-handed pitching, suggesting he might appeal to a club seeking a cheap platoon bat they can plop down in a corner-outfield or DH spot.

The Yankees, for their part, deemed Calhoun expendable at a time when they're expecting Aaron Judge to rejoin the big-league roster as soon as Friday night's game. The Yankees have three other outfielders without options on their active roster, in Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney, and Greg Allen. They're also expected to be in the market for a right-handed-hitting outfielder before the deadline passes.

The Yankees entered Friday stationed in last place in the American League East with a 54-48 record. They're 2 1/2 games back of the third and final wild-card spot.