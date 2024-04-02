The New York Yankees improved to 5-0 on the young season on Monday night, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 5-2 final (box score). This marks the first time in franchise history the Yankees have won their first five games of the season on the road. It also represents the fifth time overall in franchise history that the Yankees have started with a 5-0 mark.

The Yankees stormed out to a 4-0 start over the weekend by sweeping the Houston Astros.

Monday's contest featured the season debut of Luis Gil, the 25-year-old right-hander who won the fifth starter's job during the spring. In his eighth career big-league outing, he held the Diamondbacks to one run on one hit and three walks over 4 2/3 innings of work. Gil punched out six of the 18 batters he faced, showcasing an arsenal that was led by his upper-90s fastball. He generated 10 swinging strikes on the evening, including eight on the aforementioned heater.

Offensively, the Yankees were paced by their double-play combination. Leadoff hitter and second baseman Gleyber Torres recorded two knocks, while sophomore shortstop Anthony Volpe tallied four. They combined for a pair of runs batted in. Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, meanwhile, produced a hit and two walks between them in an uncharacteristically quiet evening.

The last time the Yankees started a season 5-0 came back in 1992, when they began the year with a 6-0 record. Alas, they failed to capitalize on their hot start, finishing the campaign with a 76-88 mark -- or a 70-88 record after their impressive first week of action.

The Yankees and Diamondbacks will continue their three-game set on Tuesday. As previously noted, the Yankees will be pursuing their first 6-0 start since 1992.