The Oakland Athletics meet the New York Yankees in the first of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The Athletics (8-14), fourth in the American League West, have dropped three in a row, including a 6-2 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. The Yankees (15-7), who are first in the AL East, have won three of four and defeated Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday. New York won five of six meetings with Oakland in 2023.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,172-805, including a 635-356 edge in games played at New York. New York is a -250 favorite on the money line (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Yankees vs. Athletics money line: Oakland +203, New York -250

Yankees vs. Athletics over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Athletics run line: New York -1.5 (-120)

OAK: The Athletics are 4-5 on the road in 2024

NYY: The Yankees have a plus-21 run differential this season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send left-hander Carlos Rodon (1-1, 3.66 ERA) to the mound. Rodon has started four games this season, earning a 3-2 win over Miami on April 9. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out six. He took the loss in his last start, a 5-4 decision at Toronto on Tuesday. In that game, he went four innings, allowing five hits, three runs - all earned - with four walks and five strikeouts. In six career starts against Oakland, he is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA.

Right fielder Juan Soto is off to a red-hot start to the season. In 22 games, he is batting .337 with five doubles, five homers and 20 RBI. He had a four-game hitting streak stopped on Sunday, but is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, two homers and five RBI over the past five games. He has torn apart Oakland pitching. In three career games against the Athletics, he is hitting .455 with two homers and eight RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Athletics

Left-hander J.P. Sears (1-1, 4.35 ERA) will start for Oakland. Sears has pitched well in his past two starts. In a 1-0 win at Texas on April 11, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. On Tuesday, he got a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out two.

Third baseman Tyler Nevin has hits in six of his last eight games. In a 6-3 win over St. Louis on Wednesday, he was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, he is batting .286 with a double and one RBI. He has hit Yankees pitching well in his short career. In seven games, he is hitting .364 with a double and three RBI against them. See which team to pick here.

