The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will begin its 2021 season under the lights at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night. The 2021 NextEra Energy 250 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, shortly after qualifying, and a talented mix of veteran drivers and hungry youngsters will make up the NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona field. Sheldon Creed is a rising star at 22 years old, who is coming off five wins and a Truck Series championship in 2020.

Creed is an 8-1 co-favorite along with six-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner Austin Hill in the latest 2021 NextEra Energy 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Brett Moffitt and defending champion Grant Enfinger are listed at 17-2 in the NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona odds. Before studying the 2021 Next Era Energy 250 starting lineup and make your 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Next Era Energy 250 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 NextEra Energy 250.

Top 2021 NextEra Energy 250 predictions

The model is high on Matt Crafton, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 44-year-old racing veteran has only ever run two races in the NASCAR Cup Series and four races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, instead enjoying a dominant career in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he has won 15 times and captured three championships.

A win at Daytona is one of the few truck accolades that has eluded Crafton, but he's certainly had plenty of success on the iconic 2.5-mile tri-oval. Crafton has eight career top-10 finishes at Daytona in the Truck Series and finished fifth at this race in 2010 and 2019. He also famously took over for Kyle Busch in the 2015 Daytona 500 after he broke his leg and drove his way from 43rd all the way to 18th. Look for the No. 88 car to make its presence known on Friday night.

And a massive shocker: Grant Enfinger, one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 36-year-old is coming off his most successful season ever on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, winning four times and finishing fourth in the 2020 standings.

That included a win at the 2020 NextEra Energy Resources 250 in Daytona, but he struggled down the stretch last season and finished outside the top 10 in three of his final five races. This year, Enfinger is scaling back to part-time while sharing the No. 98 ride with Christian Eckes and the team shifting gears doesn't necessarily bode well for success at Daytona.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 NextEra Energy 250? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 NextEra Energy 250 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win last season.

2021 NextEra Energy 250 odds

Sheldon Creed 8-1

Austin Hill 8-1

Field 8-1

Brett Moffitt 17-2

Grant Enfinger 17-2

John Hunter Nemechek 10-1

Zane Smith 10-1

Johnny Sauter 15-1

Matt Crafton 15-1

Todd Gilliland 18-1

Chandler Smith 20-1

Ben Rhodes 20-1

Stewart Friesen 20-1

Tyler Ankrum 20-1

Raphael Lessard 20-1

David Gilliland 20-1

Derek Kraus 22-1

Chase Purdy 30-1

Tanner Gray 35-1

Parker Kligerman 35-1

Ryan Truex 40-1

Drew Dollar 40-1

Timothy Peters 50-1