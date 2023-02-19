Chase Elliott will seek his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Daytona International Speedway when he participates in the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday. The 2020 series champion has yet to capture the checkered flag in 14 starts at the track, but has posted a pair of runner-up finishes. Elliott has recorded back-to-back top-10s in "The Great American Race," finishing second in 2021 and 10th last year. The 27-year-old matched his career-high with five victories last season and finished fourth in the standings.

Elliott is +1200, while three-time race winner Denny Hamlin is the +1100 favorite in the latest 2023 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson round out the top five 2023 Daytona 500 contenders at +1200. The 2023 Daytona 500 start time is 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Daytona 500 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at +1200 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Daytona 500 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Ryan Blaney, even though he is a co-favorite at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who was runner-up in the Daytona 500 twice and has recorded two other top-10 finishes, barely cracks the top 15.

"He's very good here, but he didn't win a points race last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He could be super-hungry or over-aggressive." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Bubba Wallace, even though he's a longshot at 18-1 in the Daytona 500 odds 2023. The 29-year-old native of Alabama set career-highs last season with five top-five finishes and 10 top-10s, including his second Cup Series victory. Wallace has been runner-up three times at Daytona and twice in "The Great American Race," most recently in last year's event.

"He knows how to drive with the superspeedway package very well, and his confidence has grown immensely," Roberts told SportsLine. "He expects to win. I like that." See who else to back here.

2023 Daytona 500 odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)

Ryan Blaney +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Kyle Busch +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Kyle Larson +1200

Joey Logano +1300

Ross Chastain +1600

William Byron +1800

Brad Keselowski +1800

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Tyler Reddick +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Austin Cindric +2200

Christopher Bell +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chase Briscoe +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Aric Almirola +3500

Chris Buescher +3500

Ty Gibbs +3500

Jimmie Johnson +3500

Michael McDowell +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Zane Smith +6000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Corey LaJoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Conor Daly +12500

Ty Dillon +12500

Todd Gilliland +12500

Riley Herbst +15000

Travis Pastrana +15000

BJ McLeod +75000

Cody Ware +75000