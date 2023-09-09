Bubba Wallace will attempt to position himself for advancement in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs when he competes in the 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Wallace, who won this race last season, is one point below the cutoff line to move on to the Round of 12 after finishing seventh in the opener at Darlington last weekend. The 29-year-old recorded his third consecutive top-10 at Kansas in May, when he was fourth after starting in the 17th position.

Wallace is listed at +1200, while Denny Hamlin is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 odds. Kyle Larson, who automatically advanced with his victory at Darlington, is +500 and regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. is +575. William Byron is +650. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick round out the top 2023 NASCAR at Kansas contenders at +900. The NASCAR at Kansas Round-of-16 playoff race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Tyler Reddick, even though he is one of the favorites at +900. In fact, Roberts says Reddick, who was ninth at Kansas in May and has posted top-10 finishes in five of his last eight starts, barely even cracks the top 20.

"Reddick led 23 laps or more in each of his last three starts at Kansas, but his best finish was ninth," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has recorded only three top-10s in eight races at the track." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a +2500 longshot in the latest Hollywood Casino 400 odds. The 2020 Cup Series champion has yet to post a victory this season and did not qualify for the playoffs, but he's performed well of late. Elliott was eighth at Darlington last weekend, giving him three top-10 finishes in his last four starts.

"He's the second-best active driver at Kansas with a 10.9 average finish, one victory and six top-five finishes," Roberts told SportsLine. "It's a bet to put on your to-do list this weekend." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 picks

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 odds, field, starting grid

Denny Hamlin +450

Kyle Larson +500

Martin Truex Jr. +575

William Byron +650

Christopher Bell +900

Tyler Reddick +900

Bubba Wallace +1200

Ross Chastain +1300

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Busch +1500

Ryan Blaney +2000

Kevin Harvick +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Chase Elliott +2500

Alex Bowman +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +7500

Erik Jones +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

A.J. Allmendinger +25000

Aric Almirola +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Chase Briscoe +30000

Austin Cindric +30000

Austin Dillon +30000

Carson Hocevar +35000

Ryan Preece +35000

Justin Haley +45000

Harrison Burton +75000

Corey LaJoie +100000

Sheldon Creed +150000

Todd Gilliland +200000

Cole Custer +500000

Ty Dillon +500000

J.J. Yeley +500000