Brad Keselowski will try to keep his winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series from reaching triple-digits when he competes in the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Keselowski has made 99 starts in the series since his last victory, which came on Apr. 25, 2021 at Talladega. The 2012 Cup Series champion has performed well at Atlanta in his career, recording two victories, five top-five finishes and 11 top-10s in 18 starts. Both wins came in this race, the most recent coming in 2019. Keselowski, who also captured the checkered flag in 2017, was the runner-up to Joey Logano last year.

NASCAR at Atlanta 2024 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Keselowski is 10-1, while Logano is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds. Other top 2024 NASCAR at Atlanta contenders include Denny Hamlin at 19-2 and the duo of Christopher Bell and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, both of whom are 10-1. Before making any Ambetter Health 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Bubba Wallace, even though he's a longshot at 18-1 in the latest 2024 Ambetter Health 400 odds.

Wallace is coming off another respectable showing in the Daytona 500, finishing in fifth place to give him his third top-five finish in that race. He was in the lead in stage 1 for a brief period before falling back in the pack, but a late crash gave him a solid finish.

Wallace has not cracked the top 10 in his last three races in Atlanta, but he told reporters that he thinks "we're going to make up for what we didn't do here as a field, as a group." He ranks seventh among drivers in averaging finishing position over the last 15 races in the Cup Series, so he is in strong form heading into Sunday's race. Bobbitt and Greco expect another quality showing from Wallace, especially since he has been good on superspeedways. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Joey Logano 9-1

Denny Hamlin 19-2

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Michael McDowell 33-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Corey LaJoie 40-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 40-1

Austin Dillon 45-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 65-1

Ryan Preece 65-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Todd Gilliland 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Zane Smith 100-1

Josh Williams 150-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 500-1