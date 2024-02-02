The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially begins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday with the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum. Two-time series champion Joey Logano won the inaugural exhibition race at the stadium in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. captured the checkered flag last year. The 150-lap exhibition race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Truex is the 15-2 favorite in the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum odds, while Christopher Bell is 9-1 and Kyle Larson is 19-2.

Other top 2024 NASCAR at Los Angeles contenders include Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, both of whom are 10-1. Before making any Clash at the Coliseum picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. Anyone following them has seen some huge returns.

2024 Clash at the Coliseum expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who is listed at 11-1 in the latest NASCAR at Los Angeles odds. The 30-year-old has been consistent if not spectacular in the races at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, finishing 17th both times.

Blaney matched his career high with three victories during his 2023 championship season, capturing the checkered flag at Charlotte, Talladega and Martinsville. Two of the wins came in the playoffs, including the one at Martinsville Speedway in the penultimate race that he needed to make the Championship 4. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds

Martin Truex Jr. +750

Christopher Bell +900

Kyle Larson +950

Kyle Busch +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

William Byron +1100

Joey Logano +1100

Brad Keselowski +1400

Chase Elliott +1500

Ryan Preece +1800

Tyler Reddick +1800

Chase Briscoe +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Josh Berry +2200

Bubba Wallace +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Alex Bowman +2800

Ty Gibbs +2800

Austin Dillon +3000

Erik Jones +5000

Noah Gragson +6000

Carson Hocevar +7500

Austin Cindric +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Justin Haley +12500

Michael McDowell +15000

Harrison Burton +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Daniel Hemric +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Kaz Grala +30000

Josh Williams +35000

Corey LaJoie +50000