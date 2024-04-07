Christopher Bell has been on fire since making the Championship 4 at the end of last season, starting 2024 with a win and four top-six finishes in seven races. He'll bring that momentum to Martinsville Speedway for Sunday's 2024 Cook Out 400 at 3 p.m. ET, where he is 8-1 in the 2024 Cook Out 400 odds. Denny Hamlin, who is a five-time Martinsville winner, is the 9-2 favorite for NASCAR at Martinsville 2024, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Ryan Blaney (7-1). Other 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville contenders include Kyle Larson (15-2), William Byron (11-1) and Joey Logano (11-1).

Truex has won three Martinsville races since 2019, while Blaney is the defending Cup Series champion and winner of the fall race at this track last year. Which drivers should you back with your 2024 Cook Out 400 predictions? Before making any Cook Out 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

2024 Cook Out 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish in the top 10, one of the NASCAR props that returns +120. Reddick is coming off another clean performance, finishing 10th in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. He now has four top-10s this season, fifth most in the Cup Series.

Reddick is seeking a breakthrough performance at Martinsville, as he has finished outside the top 15 in five straight appearances at this track. However, he finished eighth in the spring race three years ago and has been steadily improving on short tracks. The betting market is discarding Reddick this weekend due to his recent history at Martinsville, but Bobbitt and Greco are pouncing on the opportunity to snag value. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Cook Out 400 odds, field

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

Kyle Larson 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Kyle Busch 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Carson Hocevar 350-1

Austin Cindric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Zane Smith 2500-1

Josh Williams 2500-1