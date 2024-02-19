Michael McDowell made 357 starts over his first 13 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series and failed to record a victory. He finally made it to Victory Lane in 2021, when he avoided a crash on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500 and ended one of the longest droughts to begin a career in NASCAR history. McDowell will try to become the 13th driver to win the race multiple times when he competes in the 2024 Daytona 500 on Monday at Daytona International Speedway. The 39-year-old, who has won just one of his 107 starts since his victory in the "Great American Race," finished seventh in the race in 2021 and was 28th last year.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET after a one-day rain delay. McDowell is +4000, while Brad Keselowski is the +950 favorite (risk $100 to win $950) in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. Other 2024 NASCAR at Daytona contenders include Kyle Busch and three-time race winner Denny Hamlin (+1000), reigning Cup Series champion Blaney (+1100) and two-time series champ Joey Logano (+1200). Before making any Daytona 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Monday's NASCAR at the Daytona 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Erik Jones, even though he's a longshot at +2000 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. The 27-year-old from Michigan began his Cup Series career with 56 winless starts before getting his first taste of glory in July 2018 at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 0.125 seconds ahead of Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Jones followed that victory with his best performance in the "Great American Race" in his next start at Daytona as he finished third in the 2019 season opener. He posted his only other top-10 finish at the track in the Cup Series during his Rookie of the Year season in 2017, when he was ninth in July. Jones made his first NASCAR appearance at Daytona on Feb. 20, 2015 and was runner-up in his only Truck Series start there. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have also identified nine other huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They're all going off at 20-1 or higher, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2024, and which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Daytona picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers, and find out.

2024 Daytona 500 odds

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1