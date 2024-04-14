William Byron will try to maintain his torrid pace when he heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Byron is looking for back-to-back wins and fourth victory of the season to defend his title from this race last year. He is tied for third in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds at 7-1, trailing Kyle Larson (4-1) and Tyler Reddick (6-1) on the 2024 NASCAR at Texas odds board. Is Byron a driver you should continue backing with your 2024 NASCAR at Texas predictions?

Bubba Wallace will try to build on a third-place finish at Texas last season and already has three top-five finishes this year. He is a 15-1 longshot, but is he worth including in your 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR prop bets? Before making any EchoPark Automotive 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays two weeks ago in the Toyota Owners 400, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Alex Bowman to finish ahead of Joey Logano in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -105. Bowman recorded a top-10 finish in Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary race at Martinsville Speedway last week, moving into the top 10 in the NASCAR standings. He has the fourth-best average finishing position over the last four races, which is a return to form for Bowman and crew chief Blake Harris.

Logano is a two-time Cup Series champion, but he has struggled to find his best form this year. He has just one top-five finish in his first eight races, making Bowman the value bet in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a longshot they like to win it all. He is going off at almost 100-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson 4-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

William Byron 7-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Ty Gibbs 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Chris Buescher 33-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Austin Hill 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Jimmie Johnson 225-1

Josh Berry 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1