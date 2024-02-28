The three-month F1 offseason will come to a close when the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday at 9 a.m, ET. There will be a record-high 24 races this season and three-time defending champion Max Verstappen is the favorite to win another title. He set multiple F1 records last year during one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the sport. The other nine teams will be trying to close the gap between themselves and Red Bull Racing this year.

Verstappen is a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100) in the 2024 Formula 1 odds, sitting ahead of Charles Leclerc (+1400) and Lando Norris (+1800).

McClure's model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprising victory.

It followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in 2022 and nailed Verstappen to win in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi that season. It went on to nail all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season. Anybody following those picks over the last three seasons has seen huge returns.

McClure has analyzed the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season and revealed his favorite F1 futures bets.

2024 Formula 1 futures best bets

For 2024 Formula 1 futures, McClure is backing Kevin Magnussen to best Haas F1 teammate Nico Hulkenberg head-to-head in the standings for a +182 payout. American team owner Gene Haas made a change at the top following the 2023 season, firing team boss Gunther Steiner. Magnussen told reporters that he thinks the "new development will be beneficial," while Hulkenburg sounded more disappointed about the change.

Magnussen finished 13th in the standings with 25 points in 2022, doubling up then-teammate Michael Schumacher. Hulkenberg had nine points compared to Magnussen's three points last year, but all nine of those points came during one weekend in Austria. McClure expects Magnussen to bounce back this season, especially with a new boss in charge. See what other Formula 1 futures bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 F1 futures bets

In addition to playing Magnussen over Hulkenberg in his 2024 Formula 1 futures bets, McClure also has another head-to-head play that pays out at better than 4-1 and has made his drivers' and constructors' championship picks.

2024 F1 season futures bets

2024 Formula 1 championship odds

2024 Formula 1 championship odds

Max Verstappen -550

Lando Norris +1300

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +1800

George Russell +3000

Sergio Perez +3000

Fernando Alonso +4200

Oscar Piastri +4200

Carlos Sainz +7000

Daniel Ricciardo +24000

Lance Stroll +50000

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Guanyu Zhou +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Logan Sargeant +50000