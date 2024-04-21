After posting a pair of top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway last season, William Byron aims for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the track when he takes part in the 2024 GEICO 500 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Byron, the runner-up in this race in 2021, finished seventh last year before recording another second-place performance at Talladega in the Yellawood 500 last October. The 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year already is halfway to matching the career-high of six victories he registered in 2023, as he won the season-opening Daytona 500 before capturing checkered flags at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24 and Martinsville earlier this month.

Byron is 12-1 and Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite in the 2024 GEICO 500 odds. Four-time race winner Brad Keselowski is 10-1 and reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 11-1, while Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace round out the top 2024 NASCAR at Talladega contenders at 12-1. Before making any 2024 GEICO 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Elliott at Texas last weekend. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 GEICO 500 expert picks

For the 2024 GEICO 500, Taranto is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 15-1 longshot. After recording two of his three victories in 2023 over the first 10 races of the year, the 38-year-old Las Vegas native has yet to capture a checkered flag in nine starts this season. Busch has posted only three top-10 finishes and was 20th or worse in four of his last seven outings.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion led laps in four of his first five starts this year but has failed to do so in the last four races. However, Busch is coming off one of his three top-10s, as he was ninth at Texas last weekend. He hasn't had a ton of success at Talladega in the Cup Series, registering only two victories and 10 top-10s in 37 starts. But he finished third in this race in 2022 and won it last season.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading reigning Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. The 43-year-old has recorded five top-10 finishes in nine races thus far this year, but he has struggled a bit of late. After finishing fourth at Richmond on March 31, Truex was a season-worst 18th at Martinsville and 14th last weekend at Texas.

Truex hasn't enjoyed much success at Talladega during his Cup Series career. He has made 38 starts at the track and posted just three top-five finishes and nine top-10s without capturing a checkered flag. Truex has finished in the top 10 only once in his last 16 outings at Talladega, placing fifth in the spring of 2022, but has followed that with 26th-, 27th- and 18th-place results. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 GEICO 500 predictions

2024 GEICO 500 odds

Joey Logano 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Corey LaJoie 40-1

Todd Gilliland 45-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Justin Haley 70-1

Zane Smith 70-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 100-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

BJ McLeod 500-1

Cody Ware 500-1