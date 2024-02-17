The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Sunday with the Daytona 500, as Ryan Blaney begins his title defense. Blaney is one of several active drivers who have gone winless in 10-plus attempts at the Daytona 500, but a slow start did not doom him last year. He is the 5-1 favorite to win the Cup Series title this year in the 2024 NASCAR futures odds, followed by Kyle Larson (11-2), William Byron (6-1) and Denny Hamlin (13-2). Chase Elliott, who barely missed the postseason last year due to an early-season injury, is 8-1 to win the Cup Series Championship on the NASCAR odds board.

The NASCAR futures odds do not stop there, as there are also win totals for all of the top drivers.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 16 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Two seasons ago, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Then they nailed Kyle Busch as an 11-1 winner in Fontana last season, Martin Truex Jr. as a 12-1 outright winner in Dover, Michael McDowell at 40-1 in Indianapolis in August and A.J. Allmendinger at 12-1 in Charlotte late in the year. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season and revealed a baker's dozen of their favorite NASCAR bets.

2024 NASCAR futures best bets

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2024 NASCAR futures bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to go over 3.5 wins for a -118 payout. The 31-year-old has already won a Cup Series title and 23 Cup Series races in his career, with four of those victories coming last season. He was consistent throughout the 2023 campaign, winning at Richmond, Martinsville, Darlington and Las Vegas en route to a second-place finish in the final standings.

Larson came up just short of going over this total in 2022 with three wins, but he flew over the number with 10 wins in 2021 during his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. He became the first driver since Dale Earnhardt in 1987 to win three straight races twice in the same season, and he was the first driver to have 10 wins and a championship since Jimmie Johnson in 2007. Larson is averaging more than five wins per season over the last three years, so Bobbit and Greco like him to go Over 3.5 wins this year. See what other NASCAR futures bets to make at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

Kyle Larson +550

William Byron +600

Chase Elliott +700

Ryan Blaney +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +900

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Bubba Wallace +3500

Josh Berry +6500

Erik Jones +8000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Austin Dillon +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

Ryan Preece +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Michael McDowell +30000

Daniel Hemric +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Justin Haley +75000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Todd Gilliland +100000