Ryan Blaney began the defense of his NASCAR Cup Series championship in disastrous fashion, as a crash prevented him from finishing the season-opening Daytona 500. The 30-year-old had a better showing last weekend at Atlanta, where he finished 0.003 seconds behind winner Daniel Suarez in a photo finish. Blaney will attempt to record his first victory of the year when he gets behind the wheel for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 15 Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, he has posted nine top-10 finishes and five top-fives, including two in this race. Blaney also recorded top-fives in both of his Xfinity Series starts at the track, with one being runner-up in 2015.

Sunday's 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Blaney is 9-1 while 2021 race winner Kyle Larson is the 21-5 favorite in the latest 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds. Other top 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas contenders include William Byron, who won this race last year, and Christopher Bell at 8-1, while Denny Hamlin also is 9-1.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Last week at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

2024 Pennzoil 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Brad Keselowski, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds. The 40-year-old native of Michigan has yet to finish a race this season as accidents prematurely ended his performances at Daytona and Atlanta.

Keselowski has made 100 Cup Series starts since his last victory, which came on Apr. 25, 2021 at Talladega. The 2012 series champion has enjoyed success at Las Vegas over his career, however, as he's posted 13 top-10 finishes - including three wins - in 21 starts. He captured the checkered flag in the race in both 2014 and 2016 while finishing as runner-up on two occasions, most recently in 2021.

2024 Pennzoil 400 odds

Kyle Larson 21-5

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Kyle Busch 19-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Cindric 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 150-1

Josh Berry 200-1

Chase Briscoe 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Corey LaJoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Daniel Hemric 350-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Derek Kraus 450-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Kaz Grala 1500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1