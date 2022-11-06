Coy Gibbs, the son of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs and the father of newly-crowned NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, died in his sleep overnight. He was 49.

Gibbs was the COO and vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, and he lived a life that included a career as a linebacker at Stanford University, four years as a NASCAR driver from 2000 to 2003, and several years as an offensive quality control assistant on his father's Washington Commanders staff.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night," read a statement by Joe Gibbs Racing. "The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

Gibbs originally followed in his famous father's footsteps on the gridiron, as he played linebacker at Stanford University from 1991 to 1994. Gibbs would lead the Cardinal in tackles during his senior year, but he would later end up following his father into his NASCAR pursuits from behind the driver's seat.

Gibbs began racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on a part-time basis in 2000, sharing a Joe Gibbs Racing truck with his brother J.D. before going full-time Truck racing for the next two seasons. Gibbs earned six top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes in two seasons, with a best career finish of second at Texas in 2002. Gibbs finished 10th in points both seasons before moving to the NASCAR Busch Series in 2003, where he scored two top 10s with a best finish of ninth at Talladega.

Gibbs would step out of the driver's seat following the 2003 season to join his father on Washington's coaching staff, where he served as an offensive quality control assistant from 2004 to 2007. Gibbs would also go on to lead Joe Gibbs Racing's Motocross team, and he would eventually become COO and co-owner of the family race team.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs," read a statement by NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France. "I extend my deepest sympathies to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer."

Gibbs is survived by his wife Heather as well as four children, including 20-year-old son Ty, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night. Gibbs did not race in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series season finale, where he was originally slated to start 10th as the driver of the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. A moment of silence was held pre-race in his father's honor.

Gibbs is preceded in death by his brother J.D., who passed away in 2019 after several years battling a neurological condition.