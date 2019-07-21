Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds, picks 2019: Proven NASCAR model says Chase Elliott surprises at New Hampshire

The 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 takes place on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and with just seven races remaining before the NASCAR Playoffs, there are just 12 points between 14th and 18th place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. When the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, drivers like Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez will all be looking to battle for playoff positioning. Johnson is at 50-1 in the latest 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds, while Jones is at 18-1, Newman is at 300-1 and Suarez is at 50-1. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, a three-time winner at New Hampshire, is the 5-2 favorite according to the oddsmakers, with Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski going off at 9-2. But before you make your 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like New Hampshire Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at New Hampshire 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Elliott finished fifth last year in this event and he's had a strong season with a win at Talladega and six top-five finishes overall. That includes a fifth-place finish at Dover after winning the pole at the last roughly one-mile oval that NASCAR ran on. With the car now dialed in for the shorter runs with NASCAR's new aerodynamics package, Elliott should be able to get near the front of the pack on Sunday.

Even during a string of five consecutive finishes outside of the top 10, Elliott has managed to lead laps in three of those races and ran in the top five for five consecutive races earlier in the season. The 23-year-old knows how to get his Hendricks Motorsports Chevrolet to the front and the model says he's a serious threat to win on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire grid.

Truex has finished in the top five in his last three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has four victories this season, but consistency has been a major problem for his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 19th last week at Kentucky and 22nd the week before at Daytona. In all, he's missed the top 15 on seven occasions this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Brad Keselowski 9-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Erik Jones 18-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Alex Bowman 80-1