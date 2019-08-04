Go Bowling at The Glen odds, picks 2019: Proven NASCAR model says Erik Jones surprises at Watkins Glen

Road-course racing puts a unique twist on the NASCAR schedule. On Sunday, the second road-course race of the season will take place at Watkins Glen International in central New York at 3 p.m. ET. The 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen is the fifth-to-last race before the beginning of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs and every driver is fighting for position with the postseason on the horizon. Joey Logano holds a narrow lead in the Monster Energy Cup standings and is listed at 30-1 in the latest 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen odds. Logano won the race in 2015, but has finished outside the top 20 the last two times he's visited Watkins Glen. Kyle Busch is a two-time winner here and he's the favorite to win at 2-1 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds, which might be enough to push him to the top spot in the standings. Martin Truex Jr. is at 7-2 and five other drivers are at 20-1 or better. Before you make your 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, be sure to see the NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Watkins Glen International are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Watkins Glen 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Erik Jones, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 25-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 23-year-old Michigan native is on fire, reeling in two third-place finishes and a runner-up performance at Pocono last week in his last three starts. Jones doesn't have a win yet this season, but he's logged six top-three finishes and it only appears to be a matter of time before he takes a checkered flag for his second career win.

Last season, Jones finished fifth at Watkins Glen and proved that he's adjusting to road-course racing well. He also had an eighth-place finish at Sonoma earlier this season. Jones owns four top-10 finishes on road courses in six starts since joining the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and he's a serious threat to win on Sunday at a bargain price.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 4-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen grid.

Elliott won at Talladega earlier this season, which began a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes, but he's struggled since that hot streak. In fact, he hasn't made the top 10 since Pocono, which was seven races ago. Elliott has three finishes of 35th or worse and five finishes outside the top 20 during that span.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 2-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Chase Elliott 4-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Alex Bowman 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1