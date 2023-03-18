HAMPTON, Ga. -- NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams made the highlight reel during Saturday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway by parking his car at the start/finish line under caution, climbing out and walking away while waving to the crowd. The incident happened after debris from Williams' car brought out another caution in a first stage riddled with yellow flags.

Williams' car was damaged on lap 27, when he was collected in a crash that involved Kyle Weatherman and Jeb Burton that caused major damage to his right front fender. Williams' team attempted to repair the damage to keep their car running, but the repair job did not hold when the green flag came out again, with debris falling off Williams' car on the front stretch and bringing out the fourth caution of the race on lap 33.

NASCAR then ordered Williams to bring his car to the garage and park it for extending the caution period. So Williams, rather than drive back to the pits, stopped on-track, climbed out of the cockpit and flashed a peace sign to the crowd as he walked across the infield grass and back to pit road.

Williams was whisked away to the infield car center and then summoned to the NASCAR hauler to meet with officials. Speaking with safety workers, Williams was obviously unhappy with the penalty that had been called while also taking a defiant tone towards discipline -- likely to be assessed by NASCAR Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton.

"I don't care. What's he gonna do, fine me?" Williams asked. "I can't afford to pay it."

Williams was not immediately made available to reporters. The series veteran and Port Charlotte, Fla. native drives full-time for DGM Racing and entered Saturday's race 22nd in points.