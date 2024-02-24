HAMPTON, Ga. -- Michael McDowell won the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 30.999 (178.844 MPH) to earn the very first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career in his 467th start. McDowell starts on the front row for the second straight week, as does Joey Logano, who qualified second for Sunday's race.

Qualifying served as yet another tour de force for Front Row Motorsports, which announced prior to the Daytona 500 that they became a Tier 1 program at Ford Performance and formed a technical alliance with Team Penske. Qualifying up front along with McDowell was Todd Gilliland, who earned his career-best starting spot in fourth. The Front Row Fords were two of seven blue ovals in the top 10 in qualifying, joining Logano (second), Ryan Blaney (sixth), Chris Buescher (seventh), Austin Cindric (eighth), and Chase Briscoe (ninth).

McDowell's pole is the second in Front Row Motorsports team history, with their first having come at Daytona in July 2014 with David Gilliland. Unlike Gilliland's pole, which was greatly aided by the draft in a group qualifying session, this marks the first time that an FRM car has won a pole on raw single car speed.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron, who has won two of the last four Atlanta races, just missed out on the final round of qualifying and will roll off 11th on Sunday. Byron is looking to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win the opening two races of the season, and the first since Matt Kenseth did so in 2009.

The biggest highlight of qualifying came courtesy of Erik Jones, who had to saw on the wheel of his No. 43 Toyota in Turns 3 and 4 in order to hang onto it and salvage his qualifying lap. Jones saved his car, but will start shotgun on the field in 37th.

