HAMPTON, Ga. -- Michael McDowell won the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 30.999 (178.844 MPH) to earn the very first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career in his 467th start. McDowell starts on the front row for the second straight week, as does Joey Logano, who qualified second for Sunday's race.

Qualifying served as yet another tour de force for Front Row Motorsports, which announced prior to the Daytona 500 that they became a Tier 1 program at Ford Performance and formed a technical alliance with Team Penske. Qualifying up front along with McDowell was Todd Gilliland, who earned his career-best starting spot in fourth. The Front Row Fords were two of seven blue ovals in the top 10 in qualifying, joining Logano (second), Ryan Blaney (sixth), Chris Buescher (seventh), Austin Cindric (eighth), and Chase Briscoe (ninth).

McDowell's pole is the second in Front Row Motorsports team history, with their first having come at Daytona in July 2014 with David Gilliland. Unlike Gilliland's pole, which was greatly aided by the draft in a group qualifying session, this marks the first time that an FRM car has won a pole on raw single car speed.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron, who has won two of the last four Atlanta races, just missed out on the final round of qualifying and will roll off 11th on Sunday. Byron is looking to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win the opening two races of the season, and the first since Matt Kenseth did so in 2009.

The biggest highlight of qualifying came courtesy of Erik Jones, who had to saw on the wheel of his No. 43 Toyota in Turns 3 and 4 in order to hang onto it and salvage his qualifying lap. Jones saved his car, but will start shotgun on the field in 37th.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #21 - Harrison Burton
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #20 - Christopher Bell
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  30. #16 - Josh Williams
  31. #51 - Justin Haley
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  37. #43 - Erik Jones