The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday with the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. It's one of the most iconic venues on the NASCAR schedule and the steeply-banked, 2.66-mile tri-oval has produced plenty of drama over the years. Kyle Busch enters the 2024 GEICO 500 as the defending champion, but he's finished 16th or worse in five of his last seven starts on the NASCAR Cup Series. The green flag is scheduled to drop on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

According to the latest 2024 GEICO 500 odds, Busch is 15-1 to repeat as champion. Joey Logano is the 9-1 favorite, while Brad Keselowski is next in the 2024 NASCAR at Talladega odds at 10-1. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Talladega predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 GEICO 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 GEICO 500 predictions

For the 2024 GEICO 500, the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bell has already racked up one win and five top-10 finishes this season. He's also been consistent in recent years, securing seven career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and finishing top-four in the NASCAR standings each of the last two seasons.

Bell recorded an eighth-place finish in the spring race at Talladega last year and has led laps in five of his eight Cup starts there with two pole appearances. That success is a big reason why the model expects Bell to be in the mix at the 2024 GEICO 500 on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Joey Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Talladega NASCAR starting lineup. The 33-year-old is starting to turn things around after a disastrous start to the season where he finished outside the top 20 in four of the first five races, finishing 11th or better in his last four starts.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Talladega picks

2024 GEICO 500 odds, drivers, lineup

Joey Logano 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Corey Lajoie 40-1

Todd Gilliland 45-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Zane Smith 70-1

Justin Haley 70-1

Josh Berry 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Carson Hocevar 75-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Harrison Burton 100-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

Cody Ware 500-1

BJ McLeod 500-1