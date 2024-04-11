The 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 will be the ninth race on the NASCAR schedule and the action begins when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. William Byron became the first driver to reach three wins when he took the checkered flag in Martinsville last week and Hendrick Motorsports made it a 1-2-3 finish with Kyle Larson finishing second and Chase Elliott coming in third. All three are top six in the NASCAR standings and with Alex Bowman in 10th, all four Hendrick cars are in the NASCAR playoff picture.

Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, while Byron is 7-1, Elliott is 12-1 and Bowman is 28-1. Tyler Reddick is 6-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Texas odds, while Denny Hamlin is 7-1 and Ryan Blaney is 8-1. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Texas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

For the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Texas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After years of racing in less-than-stellar equipment, Chastain and Trackhouse Racing burst onto the scene in 2022 thanks to some equipment parity created by the Next-Gen car.

Chastain won twice that year and famously earned his way into the season finale with a wall ride on the final lap at Martinsville to pass several cars at the start-finish line. He added two more victories in 2023 and has continued to live up to his reputation as one of the sport's most aggressive drivers. He's currently eighth in the NASCAR standings having finished 15th or better in his last seven starts. He was also the runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.

Another massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Texas NASCAR starting lineup. After six years of making the NASCAR playoffs but never finishing better than seventh in the standings, Blaney broke through for his first championship last season.

Now he's fifth entering the ninth race of the season but he's finished outside of the top 10 in three of his last four races. He's also winless in 15 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, including a 28th-place finish there last season after a crash. Only two of Blaney's 10 career wins have come on 1.5-mile speedways and he's a driver to avoid this weekend. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 4-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

William Byron 7-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Ty Gibbs 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Chris Buescher 33-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Austin Hill 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Austin Cindric 200-1

Jimmie Johnson 225-1

Josh Berry 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1