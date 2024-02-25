Alex Bowman nearly shocked the NASCAR community at last week's Daytona 500, finishing second behind William Byron. On Sunday, the 30-year-old will have the opportunity to prove it wasn't a fluke at the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bowman placed third in a Duel at Daytona just days before the Daytona 500 after finishing 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last season. Should NASCAR DFS players expect Bowman's hot start to continue at the Ambetter Health 400 2024 and could he be a valuable piece to your Ambetter Health 400 DFS strategy?

Bowman finished no worse than 16th in the final Cup Series standings over his previous five NASCAR seasons before a disappointing 2023. He could be a driver to consider when making NASCAR DFS picks for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400. Could he be a value play for NASCAR DFS lineups at Atlanta?

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney ($13,000 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings). Blaney's defense of his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship didn't get off to the ideal start after suffering a hard collision into the wall, resulting in a DNF at last weekend's Daytona 500. But he was nearly flawless over his final Cup Series races last season, finishing no worse than second in his final three events, including winning the NASCAR at Martinsville.

Blaney finished seventh and ninth in his two races at Atlanta Motor Speedway last season for two of his 18 top-10 results on the year. The 30-year-old won three events for the second time in his last three seasons last year and is averaging 10.6 top-five finishes over his last five seasons. Blaney led 200 laps over his final three races last season en route to claiming his first Cup Series crown. He's finished in the top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in each of the last seven seasons as one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($8,500 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings). Truex finished 15th in last weekend's Daytona 500 after placing 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year. The 43-year-old had 17 top-10 finishes last season, including nine top-five results, and had two top-10 finishes in his final four races last season.

Truex has finished toward the top of the pack in the vast majority of his most recent runnings at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has nine top-10 results in his last 12 starts there and has finished in the top five in six of his last 15 showings in Atlanta. He's exited without an accident in 22 straight races at Treux, showcasing the consistency to at least stay on the track to earn NASCAR DFS points. He's also led at least five laps in four of his last seven at the track. McClure sees strong value in using Truex to fill Ambetter Health 2024 NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Atlanta DFS lineups

