Because of significant rain and high winds in the forecast, the 2024 Daytona 500 has been postponed to 4 p.m. ET on Monday. That gives any NASCAR DFS players an extra day to work on their 2024 Daytona 500 DFS lineups for The Great American Race. Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will be on the front row after their two Fords went 1-2 in qualifying and they'll be followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell in the second row after they won their respective Daytona Duels last week.

Logano and McDowell are past Daytona 500 champions, while Reddick and Bell will look for their first career superspeedway victories in the NASCAR Cup Series.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Kyle Busch. A DNF in the second Bluegreen Vacations Daytona Duel means that Busch will start near the back of the pack on Monday but that will create plenty of passing opportunities for one of the sport's all-time greats.

Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and a 63-time winner on NASCAR's top circuit and he's looking for a Daytona 500 win that is currently the only major milestone he hasn't achieved during his hall-of-fame career. Busch did win the 2008 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway and he was the runner-up at the 2019 Daytona 500. He's led at least one lap in 10 of his last 11 starts at Daytona and he'll be a threat to work his way back towards the front again on Monday.

Brad Keselowski. After a disappointing 24th-place finish in 2022, Keselowski bounced back last year, placing eighth in the Cup Series. He's now finished in the top eight in seven of the last eight years as one of the most consistent drivers in NASCAR. He's also backed by a team in RFK Racing that knows how to navigate Daytona International Speedway as teammates Chris Buescher and Keselowski finished 1-2 in the last race on this track, at the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Since linking up with RFK in 2021, Keselowski has had a discernible improvement at Daytona than he had with his previous team in Penske. Keselowski has four top 10s over six Daytona races with RFK, compared to just three top 10s over his prior 15 Daytona races with Penske. He's won three times at Daytona International Speedway in his career, including exhibition races, and he led last year's Daytona 500 for a race-high of 42 laps before a massive crash in the second overtime took him out of the running. Keselowski also won a stage at last year's race, so he's clearly comfortable at this circuit.

